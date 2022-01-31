After the incident, police allege Brandon Lewis St. Ours fled and parked his vehicle elsewhere "in an obvious attempt to conceal it"

When Girlfriend Wouldn't Get in Car, Ariz. Police Say Man Ran Her Down and Killed Her

A woman in Kingman, Ariz., is dead after police allege her boyfriend ran her down with his car and then tried to conceal his crime.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The woman and her boyfriend, Brandon Lewis St. Ours, 37, of Kingman, got into an argument Saturday night at the home of a third party, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. As a result, the couple was asked to leave.

Both did so, but St. Ours' girlfriend refused to get in his car and instead walked away.

Authorities allege St. Ours drove around looking for the woman and, when he located her, struck her with his vehicle a short distance from the residence.

"Brandon then fled the scene and parked his vehicle at another location in an obvious attempt to conceal it," according to the sheriff's office.

At 7:40 p.m., sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian, and found the female had no pulse and was not breathing.

She was rushed to the hospital while life-saving measures were attempted, but declared dead upon arrival, authorities said.

Deputies who investigated learned about the earlier argument and tracked down St. Ours for questioning, after which he was arrested and taken to the Mohave County Jail and booked on charges of manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to the sheriff's office.

Online jail records show he was still in custody Monday morning. No bond was listed.

Authorities located his vehicle and towed it as evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

An attorney for St. Ours was not immediately identified.