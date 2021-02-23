“Markings on the pills were consistent with fentanyl,” the Phoenix Police Department tells PEOPLE

Arizona Parents Find More Than 5,000 'Pills Believed to Be Fentanyl' Inside Toy: Police

Parents in Phoenix, Arizona, found a sandwich bag filled with pills in their daughter's toy.

The toy, a Glo Worm, was purchased at a thrift store.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[The parents] cleaned and washed the toy before they let her play with it" when they "found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl," Phoenix Police said in a statement.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the "markings on the pills were consistent with fentanyl."

Image zoom Credit: Phoenix Police Department

The statement on social media commended the parents for turning over "the dangerous drugs" to the department.

"Remember, please inspect all opened and used items for your family's safety," The Phoenix Police added.

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful drug.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Spends 20 Hours Combing 150 Velcro-Like Toys Out of 6-Year-Old Daughter's Hair: 'Worst Mom Nightmare'