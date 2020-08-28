The fatal incident comes months after Jasmine Licea accused Michael Berumen of domestic violence

Parents Die in Shooting with Kids Home Months After Domestic Violence Allegation

Police in Arizona are investigating the deaths of a woman and man, found dead last week inside a Tonopah home months after the woman accused the man of domestic violence.

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that two people had been shot at about 11:20 a.m. on August 20, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Inside the home, they found the bodies of Jasmine Licea, 39, and 41-year-old Michael Berumen.

Local reports indicate Berumen was the father of Licea's children.

Phoenix's KSAZ-TV reports that the five children were home at the time of the fatal incident.

At this point, officials have yet to declare the two deaths a murder-suicide, but say there are no outstanding suspects.

Court documents obtained by KSAZ-TV indicate Licea accused Berumen of domestic violence in April.

The station reports Berumen petitioned for sole custody of his children, after Licea left Arizona and returned to her native New Jersey.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A court order forced her to return to Arizona, and in court filings of her own, Licea claimed Berumen threatened her with a gun and that he was acting erratically because of his ongoing drug use.

The court dismissed the case after it appeared the couple had worked things out, the station reports.

Meanwhile, Licea's friends have banded together to start a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping Licea's children.