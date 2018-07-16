Az. Parents Called Toddler's Caretakers Repeatedly With No Answer — Then Learned She Was Dead

When the parents of an Arizona toddler could no longer make contact by phone with the people who were watching her, they raced with the child’s aunt to the house where she was staying.

They found the child on the floor, cold to the touch and covered in bruises, said the aunt, Sarah Robinson, according to AZFamily.com.

The child’s caretakers “were so calm, you wouldn’t think a baby was sitting here dead,” she alleged.

Phoenix police who were called around 9:30 a.m. said the caretakers — 28-year-old Tayran Slash and 21-year-old Sharonta Adams — told them the child was unresponsive, according to The Arizona Republic.

Paramedics at the scene noted multiple injuries to the child, who was identified by family members as Patience Robinson. Medical staff at the hospital where she was taken and declared dead reported signs of child abuse, said police spokesman Sgt. Armando Carbajal, the newspaper reported.

Sharonta Adams Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Tayran Slash Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Authorities on Saturday arrested and charged Slash and Adams with child abuse, police said.

In addition, Slash is facing a charge of first-degree murder in Patience’s death, reports AZFamily.

It could not be determined if either has entered a plea to the charges, or if an attorney had been named who might speak on behalf of either of them.

Both are being held in Maricopa County jail, according to jail records. The bond for Adams is listed at $250,000. There is no bond amount listed for Slash.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to collect donations toward the child’s funeral.

Patience wold have turned 2 on July 20.

“She didn’t deserve nothing that she went through,” said her father, Derry Robinson, according to AZFamily.com. PEOPLE’s efforts to contact the parents were not immediately answered.

Her aunt told the outlet: “She was a very happy baby, she loved music, she loved dancing.”