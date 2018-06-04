Trail of Blood Leads Police to Spree Killer's Victims — Then He Shoots Himself as Cops Close In

Police in Arizona say the man responsible for four homicides over three days last week killed himself on Monday morning inside a hotel in Scottsdale, as officers were in pursuit.

The four victims include 59-year-old Dr. Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist known for his work on the JonBenét Ramsey murder investigation and the Jodi Arias trial.

PEOPLE confirms the suspect wanted for killing Pitt on Thursday is believed to have also fatally shot paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and 49-year-old Laura Anderson on Friday.

Investigators think the three slayings and a fourth shooting, on Saturday morning, were all committed by the same suspect, who has not been identified by name.

The Saturday shooting killed 72-year-old counselor and life coach Marshall Levine.

According to police, officers surrounded the Extended Stay Hotel in Scottsdale on Monday morning and made contact with the suspect by phone when shots rang out. They found the man dead inside his hotel room.

Speaking to reporters later Monday, Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis said the investigation was “ongoing.”

“We have a deceased suspect at this point, the primary person we were looking for,” he said.

Information about a possible motive has not been released.

How the Victims Were Found

Police were called to Pitt’s office last week after several people reported hearing an intense argument end with gunshots, PEOPLE learns.

Then on Friday, both Sharp and Anderson were shot about the same time outside an office complex.

Despite being shot in the head, one of them managed to crawl to an intersection for help, authorities said. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she died.

Police were led to the second victim — found already deceased — by the trail of blood she left behind.

Levine was discovered dead from a gunshot wound inside an office building shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to detectives.

The suspect AP/REX/Shutterstock

Witnesses described Pitt’s assailant as a bald man in a dark-colored hat with a short brim. Police released a composite sketch of the suspected killer over the weekend.

Pitt previously assisted the police who investigated the still-unsolved killing of 6-year-old pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, who was found dead at her home in Boulder, Colorado, in 1996.

Pitt was also an adviser to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office following the Columbine High School massacre and was part of the police task force that captured Arizona serial murderer Mark Goudeau, who police dubbed “the Baseline Killer.”

He also served as a witness during the prosecution of Jodi Arias for killing her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander.