A 45-year-old man who committed suicide on Sunday left a videotaped murder confession behind, leading Arizona investigators to the body of his girlfriend, a 37-year-old mother, which was recovered from a 900-foot well two days later.

A statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office indicates that the slain remains of Carolyn Dahlgren were found on Tuesday — inside a private well located in a remote area of the desert in Goodyear.

According to the statement, information provided by Dahlgren’s killer, William Cahill, in confessional videos he recorded on his cell phone helped authorities locate her remains.

On Sunday, Cahill was found dead behind the wheel of his car from an apparent suicide caused by carbon monoxide inhalation after he connected a hose to the tailpipe of the vehicle and ran into the car’s cab.

“During the investigation by detectives, multiple videos were discovered on the decedent’s cell phone, which were accompanied by a note telling someone to watch video clips on the phone,” the statement reads.

“During these videos, William Cahill stated he had shot his girlfriend ‘Daisy’ twice and placed her body in a well somewhere in the desert,” the statement continues.

Efforts were made to find “Daisy,” who detectives eventually determined was the killer’s nickname for Dahlgren.

On Tuesday, homicide investigators located the well, “and utilized a private well company to recover the body, which was approximately 360 feet down the well.”

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the violence.

Police are still investigating, according to the statement.