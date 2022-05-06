Police said they found Maria Guadalupe Godinez Ramirez, 28, in her car on Sunday, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

Arizona Mom Was Allegedly Shot by Ex-Boyfriend After Leaving Work, Called 911 Herself Before Dying

An Arizona mom who was allegedly shot multiple times by an ex-boyfriend over the weekend called 911 right before she died, according to authorities.

The Apache Junction Police Department said in a news release they found Maria Guadalupe Godinez Ramirez, 28, in her car along a highway on Sunday, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital.

Police allege Ramirez's ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Ulises A. Cruz Peraza, is responsible for the deadly shooting, five months after she was reportedly granted a protection order against him because she "began to fear for her life."

According to a GoFundMe campaign aimed to raise money for funeral costs, Ramirez was a single mother who left behind two children: an 8-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

"I never imagined [Peraza] was capable of doing something like this," the victim's brother, Estaban Godinez, told KSAZ-TV on Thursday. "My sister never said much about him to me. Like, he's back or he is harassing me, or she put any restraints against him. I never knew any of that."

Following the alleged murder, police said Peraza fled to Los Angeles, where detectives with the U.S. Marshals Service were able to track him down in his vehicle Wednesday.

According to Lt. Daniel Saldaña with the AJPD, Peraza is being held at the L.A. County Jail on a single charge of homicide. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect had retained an attorney or if he had entered a plea.