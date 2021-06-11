Investigators said Stephanie Saldana's boyfriend could be heard arguing with her moments before the murder-suicide

Ariz. Mom with 'Kind Heart' Is Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide in Front of Their Young Son

Arizona authorities believe a 26-year-old mother was fatally shot this week by her boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself.

Cristian Galvez Chairez, also 26, murdered Stephanie Saldana, the mother of his two children, in Phoenix on Wednesday night, reports the Arizona Republic, KSAZ-TV, and Fox10 Phoenix.

Phoenix Police arrived at the couple's residence at about 10 p.m. after receiving calls of gunfire.

Saldana and Chairez were located just outside the home: Chairez was pronounced dead at the scene while doctors declared Saldana deceased soon after an ambulance rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Investigators allege they learned the couple had been fighting in the moments leading up to the fatal shootings.

A GoFundMe campaign launched online for the couple's children says their young son witnessed the murder-suicide.

"Stephanie was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend," reads the page description.

"Those that knew Stephanie will agree that she was a beautiful person with a kind heart and always had a smile on her face," it continues. "She loved to laugh, joke, and have a great time with family and friends."

Stephanie, the page states, had recently obtained a driver's license and was working a full-time job.

She "was on a path to bettering herself for the sake of her 2 kids," the page reads.

Funds raised by the campaign will pay for the mother's funeral, with the remainder of the money earmarked for her two children.