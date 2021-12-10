Arizona Mom, 38, Crashes Car into Wall and Dies After Possible Road Rage Shooting

The daughter of Stella Montes said another driver pulled up and opened fire after her mother beeped her horn and then drove around him

A Phoenix woman is dead from what police are calling a homicide tied to a possible road-rage shooting.

Police who responded to the scene of a white SUV that had crashed into a wall just before 2 p.m. Thursday found the driver, 38-year-old Stella Montes, suffering from a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said in a news release.

Montes was rushed to a hospital but died from her injury.

Brooke Raspa, a woman who lives on the other side of the wall near the north Phoenix intersection where the accident occurred, said she heard eight to 10 gunshots prior to the crash and "felt my whole house vibrate when the van hit the wall," reports AZFamily.com.

Raspa said she then heard screams for help from someone who turned out to be the victim's daughter.

"We went up over the hill and the lady was stuck in the vehicle and we were trying to pull her out and the police showed up and told us to get out of the way and he started CPR immediately," said Raspa, according to the TV news outlet. "She was non-responsive from the very beginning."

She said the daughter described the incident, saying that Montes allegedly pulled up behind another vehicle at the intersection and then honked the horn, trying to prod the driver in front to move forward.

"They honked at him to go, not realizing that it was no turn on red, and then they decided to go around him and that angered him, apparently," Raspa said. "So he drove by and probably emptied a whole clip."

The news release said police did not have a vehicle or suspect description, but acknowledged the report that Montes "was shot by a person in another vehicle after a traffic altercation."

"This investigation is in the preliminary stages," police said in the statement released Friday. "Detectives are working to determine more information about what led up to the incident."

Said Raspa: "You have to be a very angry person to even have the mindset to [think], I'm going to kill this person because they went around me. I mean, who does that? And to take someone's life because of it is so sad to me."