Courtney Lonergan, 45, and her two eldest kids — Almira Geer, 16, and Ali Geer, 18 — were killed on Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash involving a robbery suspect in a stolen car

Ariz. Mom and Two Teenage Children Killed by Driver Fleeing with Stolen Vehicle: Police

A family in Arizona is in mourning after a multi-vehicle crash allegedly involving a robbery suspect in a stolen car took the lives of a mother and her two teenage children.

Courtney Lonergan, 45, and her two eldest kids - Almira Geer, 16, and Ali Geer, 18 - were "tragically taken" on Thursday in a fatal car collision, according to a GoFundMe campaign created in their honor.

The incident occurred around 3:47 p.m. when a man - identified by authorities as 33-year-old Raymond Montgomery - allegedly stole a 2010 Cadillac SRX from a woman near 17th Avenue and Missouri Avenue, Phoenix Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Police believe Montgomery was fleeing the scene when he ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic containing Lonergan and her children at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Missouri Avenue.

The impact of that collision caused both vehicles to hit a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was pushed into a City of Phoenix bus, according to police.

The Cadillac continued moving and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, authorities said. The car then collided with a Chevy Malibu waiting at the intersection.

Lonergan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after she was transported there with what police described as "extremely critical injuries." Her two children died at the scene of the crash.

Courtney Lonergan

The occupants of the Dodge truck - an adult and a child - were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, while both the pedestrian and the driver were treated at a medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"During the course of this investigation, it was learned that the Cadillac was traveling approximately 97 miles-per-hour seconds before the collision, and about 78 miles-per-hour immediately prior to impact," a statement provided from Phoenix Police read.

Police also said in the statement that "Montgomery admitted to driving the Cadillac" and "was also positively identified by the victim of the robbery."

Montgomery has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of robbery, one count of theft of means of transportation, and seven counts of endangerment.

According to police, DUI charges are pending lab results.

Online jail records show that Montgomery is being held on $2 million bond. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Lonergan and her two teenage kids are survived by Aracelli Geer, the youngest of the mom's children, the family's GoFundMe page said.