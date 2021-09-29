Ariz. Mom Allegedly Shoots Dead Her 2-Year-Old Daughter 2 Weeks After Child's Father Called for Help

Esther Callejas, 24, called her husband and another family member to say she had killed her kids, though her 6-year-old son survived the shooting

Two weeks before an Arizona mom shot her two children, killing her 2-year-old daughter, police were summoned by the woman's husband who feared for the safety of his family.

Police who went to the Phoenix residence on Sept. 14 did not initially find the woman or children at home, and it was unclear from reports why the man had alerted officers about his concern. Reached later by phone, the woman told police that she and her kids were fine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But when officers returned to the home on Monday, it was because 24-year-old Esther Callejas had called her husband and another family member to say that she had just killed her two kids, Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Ann Justus confirms to PEOPLE.

"She did admit to shooting her children," Justus says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Both the 2-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were taken to the hospital, where the younger child died.

The woman, Esther Callejas, suffered a "non life-threatening injury" in the incident, according to police. She is now facing charges of one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, reports KPNX TV.

Online records of the Maricopa County Jail, where Callejas is being held on a $2 million bond, do not list an attorney who might speak on her behalf.

Court documents obtained by AZFamily.com reveal that Callejas says she planned to kill herself after shooting her children but was not able to reload the gun.

She had been depressed and was prescribed anti-depressants, and after shooting her children around 11:45 a.m., she downed the rest of her pills in her prescription bottle and then called her husband and her sister-in-law rather than 911, according to the documents.