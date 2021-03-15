Ariz. Man Kills Wife and 18-Year-Old Daughter in Murder-Suicide that Left Girl, 12, Wounded 

The 12-year-old suffered a gunshot wound but was able to run to the neighbor's for help

An Arizona couple and their 18-year-old daughter are dead in what police believe was a murder-suicide committed by the father.

On Monday evening, Mesa police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Ruben Sanchez, 51, his wife Ana Guerra, 49, and Amy Sanchez, 18, dead inside their home, KOLD reports. They had been fatally shot.

Police were called to the family's home by a neighbor after a wounded 12-year-old girl fled from the scene and asked for help.

"I grabbed her. We pulled her into our front porch, sat her down because she was bleeding really good, started applying pressure, grabbed my phone, we both called 911 and then we heard a gunshot," the neighbor told ABC15.

On Monday, Mesa police confirmed with PEOPLE they believe Ruben Sanchez was the shooter.

A GoFundMe page has been established by Emma McKinnie, who wrote that Amy was her "best friend" and confirmed that the three deceased people were father, mother and daughter. Money raised on the page will go toward funerals and the 12-year-old's medical expenses.