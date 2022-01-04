Missing Ariz. Man Is Found Dead in the Desert, Police Treating Case as Homicide

An Arizona man who vanished on December 31 has been found dead, and authorities are treating his death as a homicide.

Benjamin Anderson, 41, was reported missing after his family and friends were unable to reach him. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, his body was found in the desert off Interstate 17, ABC-15 News reports.

Anderson was last seen on the morning of Dec. 31. According to AZcentral.com, Anderson had planned to have brunch with his friend, Daniel Stahoviak. He canceled the plans at the last minute, saying that he was fatigued.

Later in the day, Anderson's family and friends became concerned when they hadn't heard from him all day long. At 6 p.m., Stahoviak went to Anderson's condo to look for him.

According to the Arizona Republic, Stahoviak found several things out of the ordinary at the condo.

The condo lights were on. Cash was strewn on the kitchen counter, and Anderson's credit cards were next to the front door. A wet towel was on the unmade bed, and Anderson's clothes were on the kitchen floor. Stahoviak says he thought it was strange because Anderson was usually a very tidy person.

Stahoviak and other friends then contacted the Lexus car company in an attempt to find Anderson's 2020 White Lexus UX, which had GPS tracking on it. The car was traced to a Sheraton hotel, where Stahoviak and his friends say they saw three strangers in Anderson's vehicle — but no sign of Anderson himself.

The vehicle was found burned the following day.

Now authorities say that Anderson's body was found in the desert, about 30 miles away from where his car was found. Even though authorities are treating Anderson's death as a homicide, his cause of death has not been announced, and police have not named any suspects.