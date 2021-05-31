Debra Lynn Childers, 64, was reported missing by her son on May 12 after he hadn’t heard from her in several months.

Ariz. Man Accused of Killing a Woman and Hiding Her Body Inside a Duffel Bag for Several months

An Arizona man was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found stuffed in a duffle bag in a storage unit.

Brett Daniel Puett, 35, is facing charges of second-degree murder, abandonment and concealment of a dead body and fraudulent schemes and artifices in the shooting death of 64-year-old Debra Lynn Childers.

Puett was taken into custody Friday and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Police began investigating and discovered that a man -- who was later identified as Puett -- had been driving her vehicle and withdrawing money from her bank account for several months.

On Friday, investigators searched two storage units that belonged to Childers and found a body inside a large duffle bag.

"(The remains) appeared to have been inside the storage unit for several months," Kingman police said in a press release Saturday. "Based on evidence and information investigators believe the body to be Debra Lynn Childers, however official identification must be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office."

Police said that Puett met Childers last summer while both were living out of their vehicles, and Childers was killed sometime in November when the two were sharing a room at a motel in Kingman.

Police believe their relationship was platonic.

"Puett has admitted involvement in the killing and subsequent money withdrawals, as well as transporting and concealing her body," the police press release states.

Police said they aren't looking for any more suspects.