Arizona Man, 18, Allegedly Killed His Ex-Girlfriend's Current Boyfriend Then Dumped Body in Desert

Authorities claim the suspect confessed and led police to the location where he left the body

An 18-year-old Arizona man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and killing the current boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend, later disposing of the body in a nearby desert.

Jerssen Perez has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree murder during a crime, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing dead body/parts, according to inmate records. He was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to KTAR, Phoenix Police said Perez allegedly kidnapped 19-year-old Oscar Ortega at gunpoint and forced him into his vehicle, where Perez allegedly shot and killed Ortega.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to court documents obtained by KTVK, Ortega managed to send a text to his girlfriend about the kidnapping, and Perez attempted to confiscate the phone when he fatally shot him. He kept driving and eventually dumped Ortega's body in a desert, the outlet reported.

KSAZ reported that Perez's family informed police that he allegedly confessed to killing Ortega and handed over a gun. Authorities claim that the suspect then confessed and led police to the location where he left the body, according to the outlet.

According to KTVK, investigators claim the suspect admitted he planned the kidnapping and killing for a month beforehand and waited outside his ex-girlfriend's home to wait for her current boyfriend, Ortega, to leave.

"The hard part I think for everyone to imagine," Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said, per the outlet, "is just that pre-meditation, and I mean the brutality of it, to kidnap somebody and murder them while they sit next to you in a car."

Perez is due in court next on Oct. 14, and, according to KSAZ, his attorney argued in court for a lower bond this week since he cooperated with investigators. His attorney reportedly said, "His family secured evidence for the state. They did not attempt to conceal anything. Secondly, when he was arrested, he actually led them to evidence that would help their case."