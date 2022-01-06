The crash occurred only half an hour after ringing in the new year

Young Ariz. Man Accused of Drunk Driving at Twice the Speed Limit, Killing Mother of 3 on New Year's Day

An 18-year-old Phoenix man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving on Jan. 1 after he allegedly caused a car crash that killed a young mother of three children.

PEOPLE confirms that Jaxon L. Collins was arrested hours after the crash on charges of manslaughter, endangerment and aggravated assault.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a police report obtained by KPNX, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. Crystal Irene Garcia was riding with her husband and three children when police say they were hit by Collins.

Garcia was killed in the crash. Her husband and sons — ages 8, 5, and 6 months old — sustained minor injuries.

Data from the suspect's vehicle allegedly showed that Collins had been driving 89 miles per hour in the seconds before the crash. The posted speed limit was 45 miles per hour, according to court records.

Collins allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.176 at the time of the impact, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Garcia's family has created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs and her children's futures.

"Crystal Irene Garcia, was a beautiful young mom, sister, aunt and friend," her sister wrote on the site. "She was loving, caring, hard working and always putting her boys first."

"My sister was hit by a reckless drunk driver," her sister continued. "She suffered a head trauma on impact, and was killed as she protected her 2 youngest boys in the back seat. They were all rushed to separate hospitals in separate ambulances. She was pronounced dead at the hospital as her 3 younger sons were being treated for wounds and injuries."

"My mother and I will continue to assist my brother-in-law, raise my sister's 3 boys and make sure to take care of them the way my sister would," the GoFundMe says.