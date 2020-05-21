Arizona Mall Shooting Leaves 3 Injured, Suspect in Custody

Police say they "challenged" the alleged shooter and were able to "safely" take him into custody

At least three people are injured after a shooter opened fire at an Arizona shopping center.

On Wednesday night, police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, at about 7:25 p.m. local time, Glendale Police spokesperson Tiffany Ngalula said, according to USA Today. Three people were shot, and one has been hospitalized in critical condition.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, Ngalula said, the shooting was no longer active. Police say they "challenged" the suspect and were able to "safely" take him into custody.

The alleged shooter, who has not been identified, reportedly recorded part of the shooting and posted it on Snapchat.

As of Thursday morning, the Glendale Police Department said there have been no updates.

A Westgate Entertainment District spokesperson said in a statement to CNN that they are "deeply troubled by this incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families."

"Our hearts and prayers are with the individuals and families impacted tonight, as well as the first responders and police officers who are on the scene," tweeted Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. "The state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community."

Arizona State Senator Martín Quezada wrote on Twitter that he saw the shooting happen: "I just witnessed an armed terrorist ... shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims."

"I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter," he wrote in another tweet. "Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people."

Quezada told KPNX that the suspect "was walking calmly while reloading his weapon.”

One person shared a video on Twitter, writing that they were working at the shopping center when they heard gunshots, and took cover.