Man Spotted Running on Camera Accused of 'Vicious' Killing of Ariz. Woman on Hiking Trail

Authorities arrested the suspect allegedly captured on surveillance footage fleeing the hiking trail where an Arizona woman was attacked from behind before she was brutally murdered, according to police.

On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Police Department announced a man was taken into custody in connection with the death of Lauren Heike.

Police identified the suspect as Zion William Teasley.

Teasley, 22, appeared in court Friday morning where he was charged with first-degree murder, reports KNXV-TV. His bond was set at $1 million.

Teasley's attorney information was not immediately available and it's unclear if he entered a plea to the charge.

Citing prosecutors, KNXV reports DNA and cell phone evidence allegedly linked Teasley to 29-year-old Heike's killing. Prosecutors said the deadly attack may also have been premeditated.

According to prosecutors, Teasley had purchased a plane ticket and allegedly planned to flee to Detroit on Thursday, six days after the killing. He was taken into custody at his home, per the outlet.

Zion William Teasley. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Authorities still have not released in motive in the slaying of Heike who they said was fatally injured after being attacked during a solo hike on a Phoenix neighborhood trail on April 28. Phoenix police Lt. James Hester described the attack at a press conference as "vicious."

Her body was found by a passerby in an area on the trail not easily visible, police said.

An exact cause of death has not been made public and it was unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the attack.

"She was beautiful inside and out," Heike's mom, Lana Heike, told reporters a day before her daughter's alleged killer was captured. "She had such a kind heart. Everybody who met her, loved her. She was super funny. She was just a sweet child – just everything to us."

Teasley is due back in court May 11.