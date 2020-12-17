Jorge Hernandez was waiting to pay when he was struck by a bullet

Ariz. Dad Is Fatally Shot While Buying Milk for Family, Calls Wife to Say He Loves Her Before Dying

The family of a father-of-five is in mourning after he was fatally shot while buying milk for his child last week.

"We lost an amazing man," Marlene Jimenez writes of her husband, Jorge Hernandez, on a GoFundMe page. "Jorge left his home at 6:30pm to buy his smallest child a gallon of milk and unfortunately never made it back home."

According to Jimenez, Hernandez was shot while standing in line waiting to pay at a Family Dollar in Phoenix on Dec. 11. Before succumbing to his wounds, Jimenez writes, he "managed to use his last breath and strength to call his wife to tell her he loved her and their kids."

The gunman allegedly opened fire into the store from outside at around 7 p.m., according to Phoenix police, AZFamily and Fox10 reports. It is unclear what led to the shooting. Hernandez was one of two people shot during the incident. The other victim, a woman, was hospitalized.

"Jorge dedicated his life to his children and wife he was a hard working father and husband who always did everything he could to make sure his family was good," Jimenez writes.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police say the suspect shot into the store before driving off a silver sedan. Jimenez is now asking the public to help find her husband's killer.

"If anybody can help us find the person that did this damage, I really do want my husband to have justice because it wasn't his time to go. He still had a lot to live for," Jimenez told Fox10.