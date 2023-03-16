An Arizona Couple Was Found Shot to Death in Their Home. 5 Months Later, Their Son Was Charged with Murder

Hunter B. Stanfield, 19, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Chase J. Stanfield, 39, and Gail M. Stanfield, 50

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 16, 2023 12:59 PM
Chase and Gail Stanfield, Gila County couple was murdered by 19-year-old son Hunter
Gail (left) and Chase Stanfield. Photo: Gail Stanfield/Facebook

A 19-year-old Arizona man is behind bars this week after being charged five months after the fact with murdering his parents last October.

Hunter B. Stanfield is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Chase J. Stanfield, 39, and Gail M. Stanfield, 50, according to a press release from the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

On Oct. 17, 2022, deputies found the victims with gunshot wounds just before 11 a.m. inside a home in a subdivision north of Payson, which is about 90 miles northeast of Phoenix.

Authorities did not say in the release how they allegedly linked Hunter to the crime and they did not provide a possible motive. But Gila County Sheriff's Detective Jamie Garrett told Fox News Digital police arrested him this week after questioning him.

"We did interview Hunter on Tuesday for [approximately] an hour, and after that interview is when he was arrested for the crimes committed against his parents," Garrett told the outlet.

There were no signs of a struggle, Fox reports.

Hunter B. Stanfield, age 19 was arrested and charged with the murder for Chase Stanfield and Gail Stanfield
Hunter Stanfield. Gila County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"I am thankful to the Detectives that have worked this case non-stop to follow all leads, collect and evaluate all evidence," the sheriff's office said in the release.

"This was a time-consuming investigation and the detective's dedication to the community and justice should be commended."

Hunter is being held at the Gila County Jail. Bail information was not immediately available.

Chase and Gail's funeral service was held on Dec. 12, 2022, at French Funerals and Cremations in Albuquerque, N.M., according to their obituary.

