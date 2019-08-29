‘Armed and Dangerous’ Ariz. Couple Accused of Murdering Veteran Is Loose After Escaping Custody

Image zoom Blane and Susan Barksdale Tucson Police Dept./Facebook

Authorities are searching for a couple wanted for murder who have been on the run since allegedly escaping custody on Aug. 26 by overpowering security guards.

Police in Tucson, Arizona, are asking the public to be on the lookout for Blane and Susan Barksdale.

The couple are suspected in the murder of Frank Bligh, 72, who has not been seen since a fire consumed his Tucson home back on April 16.

Blane, 56, and Susan, 59, were being extradited from New York to Arizona when they escaped Monday from the private security team transporting them across country.

A statement from Tucson Police indicates the couple allegedly overpowered the two guards during a stop in Utah and fled in the security van that was transporting them.

The guards — a man and a woman — were found tied up in the back of the van, which the couple allegedly ditched in northeast Arizona. It is believed the Barksdales had at least a six- to seven-hour head start after abandoning the vehicle with the restrained guards, who eventually managed to free themselves.

A third prisoner being transported to Arizona stayed inside the van.

The couple is charged with Bligh’s murder as well as arson for allegedly setting his home on fire.

ABC New reports Bligh was a Vietnam veteran in the Air Force Reserve.

Susan and Bligh were old acquaintances, according to investigators.

After the killing, the couple allegedly fled to upstate New York, where U.S. Marshals with help from a SWAT team apprehended them.

The couple, through a friend, acquired another vehicle in Arizona — a red GMC Sierra pickup truck bearing Arizona license plate 127XTY.

The fugitives allegedly stole $30 from the guards.

Authorities believe the couple is armed and dangerous.

“Blane has numerous tattoos on his arms and hands,” says a statement from police.

“The Barksdales’ direction of travel is currently unknown. Investigators have information that they are possibly traveling through Arizona” in a vehicle “with damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper.”

The U.S. Marshals Service are offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of each fugitive.

“The FBI, US Marshals and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation. If the Barksdales are spotted, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with possible information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME,” the police statement explains.