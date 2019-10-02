Bride, Still in Her Dress, and Her Groom Arrested on Their Wedding Day for Assaulting Police

Image zoom Ashley Jordan and Eric Cordova Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

An Arizona bride and groom have been arrested for allegedly inciting a brawl with police just hours after they said “I Do.”

On Saturday at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a woman — wearing a wedding dress — assaulting an employee of a local business on Whiskey Row, according to Prescott Police, The Arizona Republic reported. Officials have since identified the bride as 30-year-old Ashley Jordan.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Jordan, 30, on the 100 block of Cortez Street. As they approached Jordan, her husband Eric Cordova, 32, allegedly became aggressive towards the officers, according to Prescott Police.

The alleged altercation quickly escalated as Cordova and an officer fell to the ground as police were trying to restrain him, according to the report obtained by The Arizona Republic.

That’s when several members of Jordan and Cordova’s wedding party allegedly ran over and allegedly began attacking the officer.

“Several other people, who were accompanying Cordova began to assault the officer in apparent attempts to prevent the arrest of Cordova,” according to the police report also obtained by local outlet KPHO-TV.

As the fight continued, Jordan allegedly struck a different officer in the face with her hand, police said.

At some point, police were able to gain control and the newlywed couple was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail.

Jordan and Cordoza were charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said, The Arizona Republic reported.

Two other alleged aggressors, Dustin Trout, 31, and Amos Puckett, 25, were also arrested.

Trout was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. Puckett was booked on obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

Two officers sustained minor injuries.

It is not immediately clear as to how many officers were involved in the scuffle.

Prescott Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

An attorney for Jordan, Cordoza, Trout and Puckett could not immediately be found.