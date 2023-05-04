Ariz. Woman Murdered Hiking Alone on Trail Was 'Viciously' Attacked from Behind, Police Searching for Killer

Authorities are searching for the suspect they say is responsible for murdering an Arizona woman during a solo hike on a neighborhood trail Friday.

Phoenix police say Lauren Heike was found dead by a passerby in an area not easily visible the day after they believe she was killed.

Police say Lauren, 29, was "viciously" attacked from behind on a north Phoenix trail and "fatally injured." She sustained "trauma to her body," though her exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

"She was beautiful inside and out," Lauren's mom, Lana Heike, said during a press conference alongside police Wednesday. "She had such a kind heart. Everybody who met her, loved her. She was super funny. She was just a sweet child – just everything to us."

"She was my little girl. I'm going to miss her terribly," Lauren's dad, Jeff Heike, added. "I just hope they can find whoever did this to her."

Police described her assailant as a male between 5 feet 8 inches and 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a backpack.

A motive is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-7626 or non-profit Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. A $2000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.