Ariz. Woman, 19, Found Dead Nearly 1 Month After Vanishing — and Police Suspect Foul Play

A 19-year-old Arizona woman last seen in her apartment on Aug. 4 was found dead Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

The body of Kiera Bergman, who had recently relocated to Glendale from California, was discovered in nearby Buckeye, according to a Phoenix Police Department spokesman.

The remains were found at around 3 p.m. alongside State Route 85, where it intersects with Hazen Road,

Chris Bragg, Kiera’s father, also confirmed the news to the Arizona Republic.

The sex of the victim was not immediately clear to investigators, but medical examiners were able to identify the remains as Bergman’s.

While an official cause of death is still pending, detectives continue to investigate Kiera’s death as a homicide. The release states that suicide has also been ruled out as a possibility, and authorities have previously said they suspect foul play, according to the Arizona Republic.

No suspects have been publicly identified.

Bergman was reported missing by her roommate, according to Phoenix Police.

Police believe her ex-boyfriend, Jon-Christopher Clark, was the last person to see Kiera alive. A Phoenix police spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Clark is not considered a suspect in the killing at this time.

Clark, 23, has been in custody since Aug. 17, after a search of his car allegedly turned up forged documents and the personal information of several individuals.

Clark was charged with 22 counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of forgery but has yet to enter a plea in court. It was unclear if he had an attorney Thursday.

Chris Bragg told the Republic his wife was notified Wednesday about Kiera’s murder.

“She pretty much couldn’t talk” when she called him, Bragg said. “She just told me to come home.”

Bragg added: “This is absolutely not the way we ever imagined, we really hoped that we would have found her alive somewhere, but it does definitely give us some peace of mind.”

Police ask that anyone with information relevant to this case call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S. Callers remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.