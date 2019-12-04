Ariz. Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Teen Student Told Her to Lie About Her Age: Police

Image zoom David Arlo Beck Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

An Arizona teacher accused of having sex with a minor allegedly told her to lie about her age if confronted about their relationship.

A Phoenix police report alleges that 36-year-old David Arlo Beck had sex with the victim “on multiple occasions starting when she was 16 years old and continuing until she was 22 years old,” according to TV news stations KTVK and KPHO.

While allegedly admitting to the start of the relationship when the victim was a teenager, Beck “told her if she was asked about it to lie and say she was 20 years old,” according to the report.

Beck’s alleged admission was made over a recorded line, reports TV news station KPNX.

During a brief court appearance following his Nov. 22 arrest, a prosector said that when the relationship began, “if my math was correct, the suspect would have been about 30 at the time.”

Beck is heard during a video of that appearance saying that he is a father of five.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea. A judge appointed the Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender to represent him, but an attorney who might speak on Beck’s behalf was not immediately named.

Beck was arrested on two counts of felony sexual conduct with a minor and one count of obstructing a criminal investigation. On Wednesday online court records showed he was still being held in the Maricopa County jail. A judge set his bail at $50,000.

On Nov. 21, police had contacted the Fowler Elementary School District to say that Beck, who taught in the district, was under investigation, according to a statement released by the district, which operates two middle schools and four elementary schools.

“The District placed him on administrative leave on that date,” reads the statement obtained by PEOPLE. “He has not returned to our campuses. The District administration has continued to co-operate with the authorities regarding this matter. The District does not have any information that any district student was involved in the allegations that have led to his arrest.”