No arrests have been made in Cleopatra Morton's murder

Ariz. Mom Waiting for the Bus Is Fatally Shot 'For No Apparent Reason' as Family Seeks Answers

The family of an Arizona mother of five is searching for answers after their loved one was randomly shot at a bus stop.

On Oct. 15, Cleopatra Morton was waiting for a bus in west Phoenix when she was fatally shot.

"Someone took her life for no apparent reason," Morton's ex-husband, Kobie Morton, told AZFamily.

Phoenix police responded to a call at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Morton shot, KZAZ reports. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been named or arrests made, KNXV reports. While authorities are investigating, Morton's family is reeling from losing the 45-year-old mother.

"She always made us laugh," Morton's stepson, Kobie Morton, said, according to AZFamily. "That is what I will miss most about her."

One of Morton's daughters has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.