Cooper Hoskyns and his fiancée had been trying to help the man who killed him

Ariz. Man Who Planned to Get Married Next Summer Is Killed by Roommate in Murder-Suicide

An Arizona man who was getting ready to marry his longtime girlfriend was fatally shot by his roommate in a murder-suicide.

Early Sunday morning, Phoenix police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight between two men at a home in the city's Laveen neighborhood, according to ABC15, the Arizona Republic and AZfamily.com.

Upon arrival, officers found 32-year-old Cooper Hoskyns fatally shot and a second man, Sean Bertz, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds. Bertz was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Bertz shot Hoskyns as he tried to enter Hoskyns's home from the backyard. He then fatally shot himself.

Hoskyns's family told the Republic that Bertz had been living with Hoskyns and his fiancée. The couple, who were planning their wedding, were trying to help Bertz -- but had not seen or heard from him in weeks.

When Bertz tried to get inside their home in the middle of the night, the couple were caught off guard, Hoskyns's uncle, Dr. Will Hoskyns, told the Republic, adding that his nephew did not own a gun.

Hoskyns was planning on marrying his fiancée next summer. However, now his family is planning his funeral.

"He was at such a happy time in his life, and I think that is the real tragedy in all this," Will Hoskyns said. "Some people just carry a light, and he was very loved."