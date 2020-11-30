Ronald Makison shot Rebecca Vanderwall and their 20-year-old daughter, Melanie, before turning the gun on himself

Ariz. Man Recounts Horror at Seeing Dad Fatally Shoot Mom and Injure Sister Before Killing Himself

An Arizona husband and wife were killed and their daughter critically injured after a Thanksgiving Eve argument about home repairs turned violent.

According to Mesa police, 49-year-old Ronald Makison got into an argument with his wife, Rebecca Vanderwall. The argument was reportedly over the repairs of a fence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The argument escalated. According to a statement by Mesa Police spokesperson Nik Rasheta to FOX 10, Makison shot Vanderwall, 45 and their 20-year-old daughter, Melanie. He then turned the gun on himself. Other family members were present in the home, and some of them witnessed the incident.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Ronald Makinson and Rebecca Vanderwall were pronounced dead at the scene. Melanie was hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition.

The couple's older son, Andrew, spoke with 12 News, saying that it took a few seconds for him to understand what was happening.

"The first shot I was more in denial, like no this isn't happening," Andrew Makinson tells the station. " The second one I just, no.. like this is like my biggest nightmare."

Andrew began helping his sister by keeping her conscious and attempting to administer CPR. "I didn't know what I was doing," he says. "I was panicking. I was doing everything I could to keep her with us and it was enough."

Melanie was struck in the jaw with a bullet that ultimately lodged in her neck just two millimeters from her spinal cord.

The sudden loss of Rebecca has devastated their son. "My mom was a very loving caring person," he told the station. "She meant the world to me."