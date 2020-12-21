“We are currently investigating it as a murder-suicide,” Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas tells PEOPLE

Ariz. Man Fatally Shoots 10-Year-Old Son Before Turning the Gun on Himself

A 40-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his 10-year-old son before turning the gun on himself.

The Tucson Police Department was called to a home around 12 a.m. on Dec. 19 after a 911 caller told police he wanted to check on the welfare of a man and boy, because the man wasn’t responding to phone calls or text messages.

Police arrived at the scene and knocked on the door, but there was no answer.

“We treated it as barricade situation,” Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas tells PEOPLE. “We were able to get our SWAT team in.”

Officers made entry in the home and found Phillip Foye dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His son Sebastian was found fatally shot in another part of the house.

“We are currently investigating it as a murder-suicide,” says Gradillas.

Gradillas says the shooting took place shortly before the 911 call.

“It looked like it happened recently around the time we got the phone call,” he says.

Foye and the boy lived at the home with an adult female, who was not home at the time of the shooting.