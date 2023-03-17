Ariz. Man Accused of Killing Wife in Front of Four Kids, Confessing to Neighbor: 'I Shot Her'

An Arizona man is facing a murder charge after authorities allege he killed his wife while their four children were home and then later confessed to the crime.

Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, allegedly fatally shot his wife and stuffed her body inside a main bedroom closet of their apartment in Chandler on March 14, according to the arrest report obtained by WSAZ, KPHO and KTAR.

According to a press release from the Chandler Police Department, officers were called to the complex around 11:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a domestic violence-related shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man – later identified as Alkurdi – and the couple's four children, all of whom are under the age of 9.

"Officers located the mother of the children inside the family's apartment with an apparent gunshot wound," the release states. "Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The victim's identity has not been released, as notification is pending to family members who live outside of the country.

According to the arrest report, Alkurdi and his neighbor had an odd interaction outside before police arrived as Alkurdi was leaving the apartment and heading towards the complex office, KPHO reports.

"I shot her," Alkurdi allegedly told his neighbor, in reference to his wife, according to the report. One of the suspect's children then told the neighbor that his father had shot his mother, per KPHO. That's when the neighbor reportedly called 911.

Officers claimed that Alkurdi was still armed when they arrived at the complex and that at least two shots were fired during the incident, which happened while the children were inside the home, according to WSAZ.

Investigators believe Alkurdi bought a gun on March 12, then purchased bullets on March 14 shortly before the shooting, WSAZ reports, citing the arrest report.

Court documents reveal that police said Alkurdi has a history of domestic violence, including one occasion when he allegedly previously threatened his wife with a knife, according to WSAZ.

Alkurdi was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge, the release states. Police said child endangerment charges are also possible.

It is not immediately clear if Alkurdi has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.