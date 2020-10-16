A disposable camera that contained the last known images of the couple was found near the crime scene

Ariz. Couple Was Killed on Camping Trip in 2003, as Cops Announce Reward for Info Leading to Arrest

Seventeen years after an Arizona couple was killed in the back of a pickup truck, authorities have announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who may have information on the murderer.

On Oct. 17, 2003, Brandon Rumbaugh and Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for an overnight camping trip north of Phoenix, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The couple had borrowed a 2000 white Ford F-150 pick-up truck and were to return the following day, but when they didn't make it back, worried friends and family began to search.

Image zoom Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

The couple’s bodies were found lying in the bed of the borrowed pick-up, which was parked in a dirt parking area off of Bumble Bee Road and I-17. They had been fatally shot.

Authorities have since released photos believed to have been the last known photos of the couple taken on a broken disposable camera found 100 feet from the crime scene, according to the Daily Courier.

One image that features an unknown light fixture inside of a building stands out to investigators, who have yet to figure out where it was taken.

Image zoom The light fixture Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office