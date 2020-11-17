Jalisa is believed to have died in a co-sleeping or crib death

Parents Abandoned Baby in Field, Relative Said They 'Didn't Have an Emotional Connection' to Her

A Wisconsin couple has been sentenced after dumping the body of their 2-month-0ld daughter in a field last year.

Hezile Frison has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for dumping the body of his deceased daughter, 2-month-old Jalisa Adams-Frison, in a field, according to Fox6.

In September, Jalisa's mother, Monica Adams, was sentenced to four years of probation and nine months in jail with Huber privileges after a judge decided against prison, the Kenosha News reports.

Over the summer Frison, 37, pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and bail jumping while Adams, 22, pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and obstructing police.

Jalisa is believed to have died at a relative's home on July 28, 2019, according to Madison.com. While it is unknown exactly how she died, her parents are believed to have hidden her death by telling relatives she was staying with Adams' mother.

The couple had been staying with relatives after moving to the area two months earlier. One relative told investigators the couple "didn't have an emotional connection" with the baby, the complaint stated, Fox6 reports.

The relative, who was the child's primary caregiver, recalled waking up one day in July 2019 to find that Frison and Adams had taken the child. When the couple returned home and the relative asked the parents where Jalisa was, she allegedly told authorities they became "argumentative," the complaint states.

During questioning with police, both Frison and Adams admitted that Jalisa had died and they had taken her body to the field to be discarded. Frison said he had placed her in a plastic bag and had returned to the dump site multiple times since.

However, Jalisa’s body was never recovered. The plastic bag was found, but it appeared to have been ripped apart by an animal, according to the complaint.

Authorities were still able to collect enough evidence to charge the couple.

Jalisa is believed to have died in a co-sleeping or crib death. During their investigation, authorities recovered Frison's web search history, which included searches of "What type of animals are found in Kenosha" and "What is the only way a parent can not go to jail if a baby dies," according to the complaint.

In September, at Adam's sentencing, Jalisa's aunt Sparkle Diggins, who reported her missing, read a statement.