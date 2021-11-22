Approximately 80 People Ransack Bay Area Nordstrom Store in Coordinated Mass Robbery

Two employees were sprayed with pepper spray during the incident

Authorities in Northern California have issued a warning to their community to be cautious after dozens of people stormed and robbed a Nordstrom store over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Walnut Creek police received multiple 911 calls from Nordstrom employees reporting a mass robbery.

According to a police news release, 80 people stormed the department store to rob merchandise, spraying two employees with pepper spray in the process.

The perpetrators then fled in multiple vehicles that were waiting for them outside.

Upon arrival, officers were able to stop one of the vehicles, arresting two people. A third person was found nearby on foot and taken into custody.

One of the suspects was carrying a firearm.

"There was a mob of people," Brett Barrett, the manager of a restaurant nearby, told KPIX of the incident. "The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane ... It was a scary scene for a moment."

On Sunday night, while authorities continued to investigate, they issued a warning to their community of possible future mass robberies.

"The Walnut Creek Police Department is actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today," the department said in a Facebook post. "This has not been confirmed, but out of an abundance of caution, we are alerting businesses and residents to be prepared. The Police Department is calling out additional officers and reserves, and some stores may consider closing early or taking other precautions. There is not a specific time or target known right now; as we get additional information, we will share it."

According to KPIX, one of the suspects arrested outside the store has been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools, while the other has been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. The third suspect arrested nearby has been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools, the outlet reports.