Relative Dismisses Money Trouble as Motive in Apparent Pa. Murder-Suicide; Report Suggests Impending Divorce

A flurry of questions continue to swirl around an apparent murder-suicide Saturday in Pennsylvania that eradicated a family of five, including a toddler who survived a heart transplant the week after she was born.

The bodies of Mark Short, 40, his wife, Megan, 33, and their three children – 8-year-old Liana, 5-year-old Mark and 2-year-old Willow – were found inside the family’s Sinking Spring home on Saturday, according to investigators.

All five victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds, according to police. The family’s dog was also shot to death.

It remains unclear who fired the fatal shots or what sparked the killings, but police did say a handgun was discovered near one of the deceased adults. Police confirmed recovering a handwritten note from the scene, but declined to detail its contents.

An autopsy on Mark’s remains will be performed Monday, according to a statement from the Berks County District Attorney’s detectives. Meanwhile, forensic analysis of physical evidence collected from the home continues as investigators work to learn all they can about the family’s final moments.

No autopsies are planned for Megan Short or the three children.

Image zoom Mark Short with his children Source: Mark Short/Facebook

Martial or Financial Trouble?

While some reports suggested financial difficulties prompted the violence, at least one relative tells PEOPLE that is impossible.

Robert McLaughlin, Mark Short’s brother-in-law, says he is still reeling from this weekend’s shocking tragedy, but rejected the notion that money troubles provoked the shootings.

He says there is a “zero percent chance” they were “financially driven” and says both of the family’s affected by Saturday’s shootings will refrain from commenting until after the funerals for all five Shorts.

Police were dispatched to their home on Saturday when Megan failed to show up for a 2 p.m. lunch date, according to investigators.

A report in the Reading Eagle claims Megan may have been preparing to divorce her husband of 16 years.

According to the Eagle, Megan posted on Facebook last week seeking help with an upcoming move; and late last month, she commented on a link to an online article about spousal abuse, saying, “It really does a number on your mental health for sure.”

She later commented, according to the paper: “This is why I am leaving my marriage Angie. 16 years.”

“This is an apparent tragic domestic incident,” the DA’s statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

A spokesman tells PEOPLE that the Berks County District Attorney’s Office is refraining from commenting further on Saturday’s deaths until the investigation is completed.

‘A Very Sweet Couple’

The Short family made national headlines after their youngest child, Willow, underwent a risky heart transplant when she was just 1-week old.

Although the baby was expected to be stillborn, Willow was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and underwent an organ transplant less than a week later.

Earlier this year, Megan penned an online column about her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder, which she says was caused by the emotional turmoil her daughter’s health issues had wrought.

Eight months ago, Mark posted a picture of him with his wife on his Facebook page, with the caption, “She’s still the most beautiful girl that I’ve ever met. I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have her as my life and the mother of my three amazing children.”

Christine Lentz, who lives directly across the street from the Short home, tells PEOPLE she saw no signs of trouble during her brief interactions with the couple.

“They were a very sweet couple and mostly kept to themselves,” Lentz says. “I am in shock and in dismay. I have no words. I am just … I had no idea anything like this was going on.”