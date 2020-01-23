Arrest Warrant Issued for Antonio Brown, as Ex-Girlfriend Pleads on Instagram for Him to Seek Help

Former NFL player Antonio Brown is facing new legal troubles — and the mother of his three children is urging him to seek professional help.

Police in Hollywood, Florida, issued an arrest warrant for Brown on Wednesday after an incident where he allegedly assaulted a truck driver at his home.

PEOPLE confirms that Brown faces one count each of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He has not yet turned himself in.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN, the alleged victim was a delivery truck driver who had transported Brown’s household items from California to Florida. He alleged to authorities that Brown “battered” him after they got into an argument over Brown’s nonpayment.

According to the complaint, the alleged victim said that Brown refused to pay the previously agreed-upon fee of $4,000 for his services. The driver alleged that he argued with Brown, who then allegedly threw a rock at the truck, denting the driver’s side door.

The driver left the scene. At some point, according to the complaint, the driver’s company told him to return to Brown’s home to collect the outstanding $4,000, plus an extra $860 for the vehicle damage. The complaint alleges that Brown paid the $4,000 but refused to pay the $860. After an argument, Brown allegedly climbed into the vehicle and physically attacked the driver, the complaint alleges.

It’s not Brown’s first brush with the law.

The former Patriots player was released from the team following two separate allegations of sexual misconduct.

In early September, the athlete was accused of raping his former trainer in a federal lawsuit reported by The New York Times.

In the civil lawsuit, his accuser, who identifies herself as Britney Taylor, alleged that Brown sexually assaulted her twice during training sessions in June 2017; exposing himself and kissing her without permission the first time, and masturbating behind her and ejaculating on her back the second.

Taylor also accused Brown of raping her in May 2018. The Times, citing the lawsuit, reported that Brown allegedly apologized to Taylor after gloating over the first two incidents in messages to her.

Brown’s attorney Darren Heitner released a statement at the time denying “each and every allegation,” and said Brown would “pursue all legal remedies” to clear his name and “protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

After the latest allegation, his ex-girlfriend spoke out on her Instagram about his behavior.

Chelsie Kyriss posted a photo of the three children that she shares with Brown, and said that they have estranged themselves from him until he gets professional help.

“Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,” she wrote. “Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him.”

“Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him,” she continues. “At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Antonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.”