Antoinette Briley was 24 at the time of the alleged murders

Twin Baby Boys Were Found Dead in Garbage Truck 17 Years Ago — and Their Mom Was Just Arrested

Illinois authorities have arrested a 41-year-old Michigan woman, alleging she killed her newborn twin sons in 2003, PEOPLE confirms.

Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder stemming from the asphyxiation deaths of her infant sons 17 years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a press conference on the arrest Friday, investigators revealed that the two babies were killed not long after they were born. The bodies were then dumped in a trash bin in an alley in Stickney.

The victims were eventually found by a Waste Management worker, who spotted them in the front lift bucket of her garbage truck. One of the babies still had the placenta attached to him.

The case had been cold for years, with no leads or potential suspects identified.

But detectives took a fresh look at the case in 2018, and allegedly tracked Briley using DNA evidence, police said at the press conference.

Briley, who is due in court next week where she'll be asked to enter pleas to the two counts, allegedly confessed to investigators soon after she was apprehended in Michigan during a traffic stop, police said.

According to police, Briley said she was alone at her grandfather’s house when she gave birth to the twins in a bathtub.

The babies were crying as she sat there, and she panicked for several minutes, she allegedly said, police said at the press conference. Police said Briley then allegedly put the babies in a duffle bag, and began driving to a nearby hospital.

However, along the way, the then 24-year-old allegedly said she pulled over, found a garbage can, removed the babies from the bag and placed them in with the trash, said police.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She said she went back to her grandfather's house, disposed of the duffle bag, watched TV and then went to bed, police said.

Briley has a daughter, police said, noting only that she is safe.