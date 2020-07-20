'Anti-Feminist' Men's Right Attorney ID'd as Suspect in Murder of Federal Judge's Son

Roy Den Hollander allegedly shot the father and son while he was dressed as a FedEx driver

A New York City men's rights attorney has been identified as the suspect in the Sunday evening attack on a federal judge's family.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office identified Roy Den Hollander as the man who fatally shot Daniel Anderl, the 20-year-old son of Judge Esther Salas, and injured her husband, attorney Mark Anderl, at their North Brunswick Township home Sunday.

Hollander, a self described antifeminist, had a case pending before Salas challenging the U.S. Military's male-only draft in 2015, according to the Daily Beast, NJ.com and the New York Times.

On Sunday evening, he allegedly dressed as a FedEx driver when he knocked on the family's front door. When Daniel answered, Hollander opened fire — shooting Daniel first, then his father, ABC News reports. Salas was in the home's basement at the time of the shooting.

Image zoom Mark Anderl Anderl & Oakley

The suspect is now deceased, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE. Law enforcement sources say he died of a self-inflected gunshot wound, CNN and the New Jersey Globe report. ABC News reports he was discovered dead in Rockland, New York, in a car where a FedEx package addressed to Salas was also found.

Salas, who was nominated to the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in 2010 by then President Barack Obama and is the first Latina woman to serve on the federal bench in the state, has worked on a number of major cases — including Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice's 2014 financial fraud case.

Image zoom Esther Salas and her son, Daniel Anderl Rutgers; Daniel Anderl/Twitter

While a motive has not been released, one of Salas' neighbors, Marion Costanza, said Salas has previously expressed worries about being in danger because of her job, according to The New York Times.

Costanza spoke highly of the family. "She had some high-profile cases, and she was always a little concerned," Costanza said, adding of the family, "There’s no one like them. They’re extremely good-natured. They would do anything for anyone."

Daniel was a a rising junior at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he made the Dean's list, and was home from college at the time of the shooting. He turned 20 last week.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, which remains ongoing.