Suspect Roy Den Hollander is also a suspect in the July 11 killing of a California attorney

'Anti-Feminist' Lawyer Suspected in N.J. Shooting Might Have Also Been Targeting Other Female Judge

Authorities say the New York City attorney suspected in Sunday's killing of a New Jersey federal judge's son may have also been targeting another female judge — and California authorities say he's a suspect in the fatal shooting of another attorney.

Multiple reports — including WABC-TV, NBC, and the New York Times — cite detectives close to the investigation who say self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer Roy Den Hollander, 72, had a photograph of New York State's Chief Judge Janet DiFiore with him when he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. It was not clear whether Den Hollander was targeting her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Den Hollander's body was found Monday in Rockland, N.Y., in a car also containing a FedEx package addressed to Judge Esther Salas. Police have yet to detail the contents of that package.

Image zoom Esther Salas and her son, Daniel Anderl Rutgers; Daniel Anderl/Twitter

On Sunday, police say Den Hollander — dressed as a FedEx driver — fatally shot Salas' 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, moments after he opened the door at the judge's North Brunswick Township, N.J., home.

Daniel was shot multiple times and died inside the home.

Salas' husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl, was also wounded in the attack. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

Image zoom Roy Den Hollander

Den Hollander was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to NBC.

Authorities in California are looking at Den Hollander as a possible suspect in the killing of attorney Marc Angelucci, 52, who was shot and killed July 11 at his home in Crestline.

Investigators there say that Angelucci, who also described himself as "anti-feminist" and a men's rights attorney, was fatally shot by an individual dressed like a delivery person.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has turned the Angelucci case over to the FBI in New Jersey.

According to reports, police are investigating whether Den Hollander orchestrated the shooting at Salas' home as an act of revenge. Salas oversaw a 2015 "men's rights" case in which Den Hollander represented a woman who wanted to register for the military draft.

Last June, he was replaced as the woman's lawyer before the case was fully resolved.

Salas is the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey, and was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2011. She was in the basement of her home when the attack unfolded, and was not harmed.

WABC-TV reports that, over the years, Den Hollander has sued several New York City nightclubs for running ladies' night promotions, arguing they were unconstitutional. He also sued the federal government over a law that protects women from violence and Columbia University for offering women's studies courses.

Den Hollander self-published several books detailing his vitriolic stance against women.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In one of his books, he specifically named Salas, calling her "lazy and incompetent."

Den Hollander even wrote that, during the 2015 case, he "wanted to ask the Judge out, but thought she might hold me in contempt."