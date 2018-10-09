Anthony Weiner, Who Admitted Sexting with Teen, Has Prison Sentence Shortened for Good Behavior

Records show that disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, a former New York congressman, will be released three months early from his prison sentence for sexting with an underage girl, PEOPLE confirms.

Weiner — the 54-year-old estranged husband of Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton — is currently serving a 21-month term in federal prison for sending sexually explicit messages and photos to a 15-year-old girl. He will be released on May 14, 2019, according to online prison records.

He was originally set to be released in August 2019.

Weiner pleaded guilty in May 2017 to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor. He began serving his sentence on Nov. 6. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Records show he received credit for his good behavior while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors wrote in court papers previously obtained by PEOPLE that between Feb. 17, 2016, and Feb. 23, 2016, Weiner and the teenage girl participated in three video chat sessions on Skype.

“It was then that the minor victim made clear that she was not just a minor — she was in fact, only 15 years old,” prosecutors said. “That did not stop Weiner.”

Prosecutors continued: “During the latter two Skype sessions … and in a Snapchat communication on March 9, 2016, the defendant used graphic and obscene language to ask the [girl] to display her naked body and touch herself, which she did.”

Weiner, who shares a son with Abedin, also sent an obscene message to the teen on the app Confide, “describing what he would do to her, if she were 18,” prosecutors have said.

He resigned his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in June 2011 after a previous sexting scandal, and his second sexting scandal in 2013 — for which he is serving prison time — scuttled his bid for a political comeback as a New York City mayoral candidate.

His lawyer could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Abedin filed for divorce on the same day that Weiner pleaded guilty.

In January, PEOPLE confirmed that she and Weiner were seeking to settle the divorce privately “to reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child,” according to Abedin’s attorney.