Man Accused of Killing Family in Celebration Home Was in Deep Debt, Accused of Defrauding $130,000

The man accused of killing his family in their upscale home near Disney World was heavily in debt and faced a federal health care fraud charge stemming from his physical therapy business.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Wednesday that Anthony Todt, 44, allegedly confessed to killing his wife, Megan Todt, 42, and their children, Alek, 13, Tyler, 11 and 4-year-old Zoey, along with the family dog.

Todt faces four counts of first-degree homicide and one count of animal cruelty.

According to Gibson, the family may have been dead in their rented Celebration, Florida, home for more than two weeks before their bodies were discovered Monday by federal and local authorities who arrived to serve a warrant on fraud charges for Todt.

The fraud allegations against Todt are outlined in an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut, where the Todt family lived before moving to the Disney-developed community of Celebration.

According to the affidavit, Todt allegedly operated a scheme that defrauded $130,000 from bills he sent to insurers, which included Medicaid, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The affidavit accuses Todt of “billing those plans for physical therapy services that were never provided.” According to the affidavit, this alleged fraud took place as early as 2015 and lasted through the middle of 2019.

The affidavit alleges Todt admitted “adding stuff” to his bills when questioned by federal investigators. Todt allegedly told investigators his wife didn’t know of the scheme. When asked if he was living above his means, Todt allegedly said, “That’s the best way to put it.”

Image zoom Anthony Todt Osceola County Sheriff

Todt also owed $99,000 to creditors in New York, USA Today reports.

According to the fraud affidavit, Todt also owed more than $6,000 in delinquent rent on his Celebration home. On Dec. 22, the landlord of the family’s condo at Reserve Place filed an eviction notice, serving the family on Dec. 26.

In addition to the rental home, Todt owned a condo in Celebration with an estimated value of $209,000, according to Zillow. Over the years, multiple liens had been placed on that condo, according to property records.

The upscale community of Celebration was originally developed by Disney and backs up to Disney World, WMKG reports.

The outlet reports the town was often formerly referred to as “Disney’s Town of Celebration” but it is no longer owned by Disney.

Authorities have not said how they believe Todt killed his family. Authorities have also not discussed a motive.

The Day reports Todt made his first court appearance Thursday in Osceola County and did not enter a plea. The outlet reports he is being represented by a public defender, but PEOPLE was not able to contact his attorney.