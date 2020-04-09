Dad Allegedly Killed Family in Upscale Celebration Home with Benadryl, 'Unspecified' Violence

Image zoom Facebook

The man accused of murdering his family in their upscale home in Celebration, Florida, in January allegedly used a combination of Benadryl and unspecified violence to commit the killings, authorities have said following the release of autopsy results.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s office alleges Anthony Todt, 44, confessed to killing his wife, Megan Todt, 42, and their children, Alek, 13, Tyler, 11 and 4-year-old Zoey, along with the family dog.

According to the Medical Examiner reports released on Tuesday, the official cause of death for the victims was “homicidal violence of unspecified means,” along with “diphenhydramine toxicity.” Diphenhydramine is the drug more commonly known as Benadryl. The victims also had multiple stab wounds, according to the report.

It’s unclear when Megan Todt and her children were killed. By the time their bodies were found on January 13, they had already decomposed significantly. Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson told reporters after Todt was arrested that the killings happened “sometime toward the end of December.”

Todt faces four counts of first-degree homicide and one count of animal cruelty.

After the family was killed, Sheriff Gibson told reporters in a press conference that the bodies were discovered by federal and local authorities who arrived to serve a warrant on fraud charges for Todt. According to federal records, Todt was heavily in debt and is facing a health care fraud charge stemming from his physical therapy business.

The fraud allegations against Todt are outlined in an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut, where the Todt family lived before moving to the Disney-developed community of Celebration.

According to the affidavit, Todt allegedly operated a scheme that defrauded $130,000 from bills he sent to insurers, which included Medicaid, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Todt also owed more than $6,000 in delinquent rent on his Celebration home, the affidavit alleges. On Dec. 22, the landlord of the family’s condo at Reserve Place filed an eviction notice, serving the family on Dec. 26.

Todt has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond. The public defender assigned to represent him did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.