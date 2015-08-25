Train Hero Anthony Sadler Gets Star Treatment at Straight Outta Compton Paris Premiere

Anthony Sadler went from ordinary college student to celebrated hero to red-carpet attendee in just one weekend.

The 23-year-old who helped take down a gunman with four others on a European train bound for Paris just a few days earlier, got the star treatment at the Straight Outta Compton Paris premiere on Monday.

The night before, Sadler – who was with fellow train heroes Spencer Stone and Alek Skarlatos – ran into Straight Outta Compton stars Jason Mitchell and O’Shea Jackson Jr. while wandering the streets of Paris.

When the group recognized one another, they snapped a picture on Instagram, and after chatting with the boys, the actors invited them to the premiere the following night, TMZ reports.

Sadler was the only member of the three men to attend.

While at the premiere, Sadler posed for pictures on the carpet and talked to reporters.

“I feel like I’m in a dream. This is unreal,” he told the Associated Press. “We were just on the train, and two days later all this is happening… I have school next week, so I’m trying to settle down before I start,” he added.

Sadler is currently en route back to Sacramento, where he attends college, with his family.