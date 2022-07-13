'Such a Sweet Boy': 15-Year-Old Is Fatally Shot While Spending Time with Friends in Chicago Park
Authorities in Chicago continue to investigate last week's fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.
Relatives have identified Anthony Mendoza as the teen who was shot and killed in Warren Park on the city's North Side on July 5.
According to Chicago police, Mendoza was hanging out in the park with friends when "an unknown offender approached, produced a firearm, and fired shots at the victim."
Mendoza was shot in the right shoulder and chest, and first responders rushed him to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
"No one is in custody at this time," reads the statement from police, which notes the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The boy's friends told police they scattered and fled when they spotted the gun.
Detectives are trying to recover surveillance video from the area, hoping it will provide clues about the shooter.
On a GoFundMe page that is no longer accepting donations, the boy's mother, Claudia Arredondo, called the slain teen "smart, funny, athletic, and such a sweet boy."
Arredondo said Mendoza leaves behind "a big loving family."
Those with information relevant to the investigation are encouraged to call police. Information can also be provided to police anonymously at CPDTIP.com.