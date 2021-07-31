TikTok Star Anthony Barajas, 19, Dead After Being Put on Life Support Following Calif. Movie Theater Shooting

College student Rylee Goodrich, 18, was found dead while Anthony Barajas ultimately succumbed to his injuries after a shooting at a screening of The Forever Purge

Days after being critically injured in a shooting at a Southern California movie theater, TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died, authorities have confirmed. He was 19.

Late Monday night, 18-year-old college student Rylee Goodrich was found dead by movie theater employees after a shooting during a screening of The Forever Purge with Barajas being taken to a nearby hospital. He was then placed on life support, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, the Corona Police Department updated that they were "notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends." They said they plan to "add an additional count of first-degree murder" to Jimenez's charges.

The shooting took place at Regal Edwards Corona Crossings in Corona, Calif. Suspect Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery, police said Wednesday. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Barajas, a social media influencer with almost 1 million followers on TikTok, is remembered by family in a GoFundMe page as an "amazing brother, son and friend": "Anthony was the light of so many peoples lives and there are tough times ahead, but we have amazing family and friends to get through this."

Police stated Wednesday that detectives served a search warrant at Jimenez's home in El Cerrito on Tuesday and found a firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting as well as other evidence related to the crime (Six tickets had been sold for the specific showing, and authorities did not find a gun at the crime scene).

"Based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack," police said in that statement.

It is not immediately clear whether Jimenez has retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

In a statement to PEOPLE earlier this week, a spokesperson for Regal Cinemas wrote, "We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff."