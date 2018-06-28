Shooter at Maryland Newspaper 'Opened Fire on Multiple Employees,' Says Witness; Suspect in Custody

A suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident at the office of a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, an Annapolis police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

The incident occurred at the offices of The Capital-Gazette, the spokesperson says.

Authorities have not confirmed injuries or fatalities.

Anne Arundel County police are handling the investigation, the Annapolis police spokesperson says.

Phil Davis, a reporter with The Capital Gazette, wrote on Twitter, “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad.”

Davis also tweeted, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

At a press conference, Lt. Ryan Frashure, the public information officer of the Anne Arundel County police, said the shooting occurred at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, where the newspaper’s offices are located.

In news footage, people were seen evacuating the building with their hands up.

Frashure said family members are being asked to reunite at the Lord & Taylor store inside the Annapolis Mall.

Gov. Larry Hogan, on Twitter, wrote, “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

Annapolis is the county seat of Anne Arundel County. Its population is about 40,000.

