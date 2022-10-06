Anna Sorokin to Be Released from ICE Custody, Judge Rules She Must Stay Off Social Media

Anna Sorokin, also known by the alias Anna Delvey, scored a win in court Wednesday.

Sorokin — who inspired the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna after she posed as a German heiress to swindle millions from her friends and banks to support her lavish lifestyle — was granted release from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Orange County, New York, Bloomberg reported.

Sorokin, 31, was arrested in March 2021 for overstaying her visa.

As part of her release, per Bloomberg, the infamous fake heiress has to pay a $10,000 bail and is banned from social media, where she often shared posts that showed off her seemingly lavish lifestyle for her friends and potential investors.

According to The Daily Beast, Sorokin will be under "24-hour confinement at the provided residential address for the duration of her immigration proceedings" as she faces deportation.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

One of her lawyers, John Sandweg, praised the judge's decision, per Bloomberg.

"She hasn't been accused of committing a crime since 2017," said Sandweg, who is a former acting director of ICE. "And the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risk she does pose can be adequately managed through supervision, electronic monitoring, parole, and the supervision of ICE."

Duncan Levin, another member of Sorokin's legal team, told The Daily Beast, "We are extremely gratified by the court's decision today to release Anna Sorokin. The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community. While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction."

However, he later said she's still in custody due to "a few hurdles left, like posting bond."

Levin and Sandweg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Granting Sorokin's release, U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy determined that she "has demonstrated interest in pursuing legitimate employment in the Untied States, pursuits that will face heavy public scrutiny," per The Daily Beast.

Conroy added, "She will be required to abide by conditions of release imposed both by the New York State Parole Board and immigration authorities, which, combined with her status as a public figure, will make it particularly difficult for her to avoid detection. For all of these reasons, the Court finds that [Sorokin's] risk of flight sufficiently mitigated."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Inventing Anna' True Story: Everything to Know About Anna Delvey, Including Her Crimes and Where She Is Now

Sorokin was born in Russia, but pretended to be a German heiress who scammed her way through New York City's elite, stealing more than $200,000. She was previously found guilty of eight charges in 2019, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and theft of services.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After her trial, Sorokin was sent to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility before being transferred to Albion Correctional Facility in New York. In February 2021, she was released early from prison and immediately returned to Instagram.

However, that March, she was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa.