Anna Sorokin, Fake Heiress Who Scammed Socialites, Speaks Out from Behind Bars: 'Definitely Unethical'

The con artist who was convicted of eight felony charges in 2019 — for posing as a German heiress and scamming $200,000 from New York City socialites – now says what she did was "unethical"

Anna Sorokin, also known by the alias Anna Delvey, is speaking out from behind bars.

In an exclusive interview with NBC's News' Savannah Sellers, the con artist who was convicted of eight felony charges in 2019 — for posing as a German heiress and scamming $200,000 from New York City socialites – now admits what she did was wrong.

"Yeah, that was definitely unethical," Sorokin, 31, says about the banks she tried to defraud. "I would not encourage anybody else to follow my footsteps."

Sorokin, who inspired the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna, for attempting to swindle millions from her friends and banks to support her lavish lifestyle, says while she remains in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in an upstate New York jail cell for overstaying her visa, she is turning her attention to business ventures, including an NFT project.

Anna Sorokin fake heiress Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

"Hopefully, I'll be given a chance to focus all my energy into something legal. And I like to believe I'm good at getting things done," she says. "I'd love to be given an opportunity ... for people not to just dismiss me as like a quote unquote scammer, and just see what I'm going to do next."

Released on good behavior in 2019, Sorokin served two years of a four to 12-year prison sentence. Six weeks after her release, she was arrested by ICE, and has been in custody ever since. She awaits a judge's decision on whether she will be deported back to Germany, where she is a citizen.

Sorokin claimed that overstaying her visa was "unintentional" and "largely out of my control," and asserted that she followed all of New York state's and ICE's parole rules, PEOPLE previously reported.

As for the guilty verdict on grand larceny charges, Sorokin tells NBC News she never meant to do any harm.

"I never was trying to do any harm to anybody. And I'm not just like this vicious like scamming person trying to like take advantage of anybody who's just like stupid enough to fall for it."

She adds, "I was never acting with a malicious intent. It did not work out that way. And unfortunately, I resorted to like these unorthodox methods, and I would obviously not encourage anybody to do that."