Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, was shot to death days before a 150-mile race, for which she was a favorite

Cycling Star Who Traveled to Texas for Race Is Fatally Shot, Person of Interest ID'd

Authorities in Austin, Texas, have confirmed that world-class gravel cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was fatally shot last week while in the area for a competitive race.

Wilson, 25, was a former competitive skier from Vermont, and was considered one of America's top gravel and mountain cyclists.

According to a statement from Austin Police, Wilson died May 11 from multiple gunshot wounds. She was killed at the East Austin apartment of a friend she was staying with.

Wilson's friend told investigators she called 911 after returning home that evening and finding the professional athlete unconscious and covered in blood.

Wilson was declared dead at the scene despite efforts by emergency medical personnel to save her. Detectives have said Wilson was not targeted at random, and that her death has been ruled a homicide by medical examiners.

A "person of interest" in the case has been identified, the statement indicates, but on Tuesday, it was unclear if that individual had been arrested or even questioned.

A motive for the killing is also not known.

VeloNews, an American cycling magazine, reports that Wilson played soccer for Dartmouth College, where she earned an engineering degree.

Gravel cycling involves riding a racing bike on unpaved roads and rugged trails.

According to VeloNews, Wilson — known throughout the cycling world as "Mo" — had been working as a demand planner for California-based bicycle manufacturer Specialized, but had left that post earlier this month to compete full-time.

She had flown to Austin the day before her murder, in preparation for Saturday's Gravel Locos, a 150-mile race through the Texas heartland.

The VeloNews article notes Wilson "was a favorite for the win."

Wilson's family issued a statement to the site, extending thanks to "everyone for their expression of love and support for us in this difficult time."

It continued: "While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us."

A celebration of life is being planned for next month, the family says.