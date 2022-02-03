Anna Delvey, German Con Artist Who Scammed N.Y.C. Socialites, Addresses Netflix Series Based on Her Crimes

The convicted fraudster, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, detailed her current situation and reacted to Julia Garner depicting her in the upcoming miniseries Inventing Anna

Anna Sorokin, also known by the alias Anna Delvey, is speaking out ahead of the premiere of Netflix's new miniseries Inventing Anna.

The convicted con artist wrote an open letter published by Insider that details her current situation — and why it has tainted her desire to watch Julia Garner portray her on TV.

Sorokin, now 31, resides behind bars as she awaits a decision on whether she will be deported to Germany, where she's a citizen.

After Sorokin was convicted of eight felony charges in 2019 — for posing as a German heiress and scamming $200,000 from New York City socialites — she was given a prison sentence of four to 12 years by a judge who claimed to be "stunned by the depth of [her] deception."

Two years into her prison sentence, she was released on good behavior — only to be detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement six weeks later for overstaying her visa. She remains in ICE custody.

"While the world is pondering Julia Garner's take on my accent in Inventing Anna, a Netflix show about me, the real me sits in a cell in Orange County's jail in upstate New York, in quarantine isolation," she wrote on Insider.com.

"For a long while, I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would've moved on with my life," the letter reads. "I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end."

Sorokin claimed that overstaying her visa was "unintentional" and "largely out of my control," and asserted that she followed all of New York state's and ICE's parole rules.

She added, "While I was in prison, I paid off the restitution from my criminal case in full to the banks I took money from. I also accomplished more in the six weeks they deemed were long enough for me to remain free than some people have in the past two years."

Still, Sorokin said an immigration judge ruled that if she was freed from detention right now and required to report to ICE regularly, she "would have the ability and inclination to continue to commit fraudulent and dishonest acts," according to the Insider essay.

"So no — it doesn't look like I'll be watching Inventing Anna anytime soon," she wrote. "Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me."

Sorokin was at least partially in the loop on the making of Inventing Anna — Garner even visited her in prison to meet the woman she'd be portraying.

"Nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits later, the show is based on my story and told from a journalist's perspective," Sorokin wrote.

julia garner in inventing ann Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna" | Credit: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

"And while I'm curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can't help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself."

Mid-way through Sorokin's essay — which also goes into great detail on her legal challenges, day-to-day life and experience getting COVID-19 while locked up — she referenced the night her 20/20 interview aired in October. Several inmates gathered to watch her on TV, and she reportedly felt uncomfortable and left after a couple minutes.

"I just don't want to be trapped with these people dissecting my character, even though no one ever says anything bad," she wrote. "If anything, everyone's really encouraging, but in this cheap way and for all the wrong reasons. Like, they love all the clothes and boats and cash tips."

The essay ends with a series of rhetorical questions about her past and future.

One of them: "Will I forever be judged by my early-to-mid 20s?"