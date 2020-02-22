Boyfriend of Georgia Student Who Went Missing on Valentine's Day Charged with Her Murder

Image zoom Anitra Gunn Fort Valley Dept. Of Public Safety

DeMarcus Little, who was arrested earlier this week after his girlfriend Anitra Gunn going missing on Valentine’s Day and was found dead four days later, has now been charged with her murder.

Little was initially charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing Gunn’s apartment windows and slashing her car’s tires by Fort Valley police Tuesday evening, PEOPLE previously reported, and was hit with the additional charge just hours after his bond was set at $10,000, 13WMAZ reported Friday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Friday that it had charged Little with one count of malice murder.

GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby said that the bureau had probable cause after conducting multiple interviews and collecting evidence at a press conference on Friday, according to 13WMAZ.

On Thursday, the GBI said that Gunn’s death had been ruled a homicide, but her official cause of death was pending the toxicology results.

At Little’s bond hearing, the judge also ordered specific conditions to accompany his high bond because he was considered a flight risk. The extra conditions included wearing an ankle monitor, a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, and that if he returns to work, he must not leave the premises, according to the outlet.

Little’s father Andre maintained his son’s innocence to reporters after his bond hearing.

“Glad he was granted bond so he can get back to his career in his Army. My son has never done anything to anyone. I can sympathize with the family…but my son didn’t do this. He was raised the right way,” he said in footage obtained by 13WMAZ.

As PEOPLE previously reported, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab confirmed on Wednesday that Gunn’s body was found by authorities on Tuesday in Crawford County, near the Peach County line.

A task force discovered Gunn’s body partially covered around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, nearby a part from her car, about 150 yards from the road.

Gunn was reported missing after her friends and family didn’t hear from her on Friday afternoon, saying that in was uncharacteristic of the college student to not respond to texts and calls.

“She never texted them back, didn’t call them back. That’s when we knew something is definitely out of whack,” Gunn’s father Christopher previously told 13WMAZ.

Gunn was last seen at Little’s aunt’s house on Friday, Peach County investigators previously said, PEOPLE previously reported. Investigators didn’t find anything out of place during a welfare check was conducted at Anitra’s apartment later that same day.

Gunn’s car was discovered on Saturday in a neighbor’s yard, but its bumper was missing, a detail that Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said investigators thought was “very important,” according to 13WMAZ.